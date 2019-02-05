Changes to Tipperary Municipal Districts

It’s thought major changes are planned for Clonmel Borough Council following the local elections in May.

It’s looks as though the 4 Cahir Councillors that will be elected to the local authority will join the Tipp Cashel District, to form a new Tipp/Cashel/Cahir Municipal District.

It’s thought that the Clonmel Borough District, which currently takes in the Clonmel and Cahir areas, will be split in two.





That means the 6 councillors due to be elected in the Clonmel area will sit as a stand-alone Borough.

The 4 councillors elected in the Cahir area are now expected to join the 7 Tipp/Cashel councillors in a new 11-person Tipp/Cashel/Cahir Municipal District.

While the number of County Councillors in Tipperary will remain at 40 across five districts, the number of electoral areas overall will increase to 8.

It was previously decided that the number of councillors in Carrick on Suir would drop to 5 – meaning one councillor less than on the current authority.

There are also changes in the Templemore-Thurles Municipal District ahead of the May elections – the Thurles electoral area will provide 5 councillors while Roscrea-Templemore will account for 4.

The Nenagh Municipal District will also be split into 2 electoral areas with 4 Councillors from the Newport area and 5 from Nenagh.