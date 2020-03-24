Supply of houses to buy in Tipperary thinning due to COVID-19

The supply of local houses for sale remains thin in Tipperary as estate agents adapt to Coronavirus containment measures.

Eoin Dillon of REA Nenagh says some properties have been taken off the market to accomodate those in self isolation, and in-person viewings have ended for the time being.

Video tours have been developed for some properties, and Mr Dillon says some bids are still being offered based on this new arrangement.

He outlines the current supply in the local area at the moment:

“It was always tight anyway [in terms of houses to buy], but even some of those have now been taken off the market in the last week or so by the vendors, because they’ve decided maybe not to move or they can’t find another house or they’re not prepared to go out and look for another house. So they’ll just stay where they are.

“And others maybe need the house for a family member to rent instead.”