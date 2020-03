Supermac’s will close its 108 restaurants across Ireland from Thursday evening because of coronavirus.

It’s become the latest fast-food chain to shut its doors, after McDonald’s closed last night.

The Irish-owned company has outlets in Tipperary Town, Clonmel, Thurles, Nenagh, Roscrea and at the Barack Obama Plaza on the M7.





This latest closure is another blow to the Irish beef industry.

Subway, Nando’s and Starbucks coffee shops have also closed in the past couple of days.