Strict Visiting Restrictions In Place At South Tipp General

Strict visiting restrictions have been put in place at South Tipp General in Clonmel in an effort to try and prevent the spread of flu.

Management at the hospital say – all infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of the flu.

Flu can be carried in to the hospital by patients or visitors and they are asking the public to only visit if absolutely necessary and to maintain one person per patient.





The public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital. Parents visiting children are advised not to bring siblings into the Pediatric Unit. Hospital management regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures which are in the interests of patient care.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department.