Storm Brendan to batter Tipperary with strong winds

The whole country is now under a status orange wind warning, with “violent” winds expected.

Met Eireann is warning of damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres, as well as a significant flood risk.

Initially, Met Eireann issued three wind warnings, with a yellow wind warning in place for Tipperary.





This has since been updated to an orange warning for the entire country.

Since five o’clock this morning, all of Connacht, Donegal and Kerry have been on red alert, and that’s valid until nine o’clock tonight.

A second alert came into place for the rest of the country at eight o’clock, which is valid until three this afternoon.

Met Eireann’s Joanna Donnelly says coastal areas are going to be hit hardest by Storm Brendan: