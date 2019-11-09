Stars in their Eyes at the Dome

A large and indeed vocal crowd is expected at the Dome in Thurles tonight for the Tipp Supporters Club ‘Stars in their Eyes’.

Contestants have been busy preparing for the last six weeks to put on a show to top all others.

Funds raised for the night go towards the Tipp senior hurlers holiday fund and the Tipp Camogie players fund.





Tipp hurling backroom team member John Sheedy is one of those eager to put on a good show.

Thurles Sarsfields Andrea Loughnane will be joined by two of her Tipp camogie colleagues for what sounds like an interesting performance.