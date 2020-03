St Patrick’s Well in Clonmel has been closed to the public until further notice.

After consulting with members of An Garda Siochana the Committee closed the gates to the Well this weekend.

Committee member PJ Long said at times people were gathering at the Well in large numbers.





Speaking to Tipp FM, he said social distancing wasn’t working and up to 50 to 60 people were seen at the Well at times.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience to anyone,” he concluded.