Sports projects in Tipp benefit from grants

Almost quarter of a million Euro has been allocated to a number of sports projects in Tipperary.

It’s part of a national total of 8.5 million under the Sports Capital Equipment Grants.

This tranche of the sports grant will see 10 clubs across Tipperary receive a total of €236,673 in funding for equipment only.

It ranges from €4,300 to in excess of €70,000 out of a national investment of 8.5 million.





The biggest beneficiary in the Premier County is Roscrea Golf Club which is to receive €70,432.

Their counterparts in Tipperary Golf Club will get nearly €38,000 while Lakeside Pitch and Putt has been granted over €24,500.

Other sports clubs and organisations to benefit are the Portroe Camogie Club with 7,000, Neptune Swimming Club in Nenagh gets over €12,500 to spend on equipment, €4,300 for Boru Tri-Club in Ballina/Killaloe while Cashel Town FC has been allocated €24,500.

Tipp Town based Tiger Sharks Swimming Club has also been approved for funds under the Sports Capital Equipment Grants with €10,500 going their way while Clonmel based Three Counties Archers are being allocated €15,000.

For their part Roscrea Rugby Club is to receive €25,000.

A further allocation of funds is expected later this year for non-equipment applications which are currently being considered.