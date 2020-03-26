Sporting ban means racehorse owners face uncertain times

Many racehorse owners are facing into a very uncertain time due to the ban on all sports events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already a number of the many Tipperary trainers have had to lay-off staff while owners will have some tough decisions to make.

Fethard based trainer Michael “Mouse” Morris told Tipp FM he has had to take action and says some owners are facing costs they won’t be able to recoup. He added that owners have had to take horses home because they’re not running and not earning a living.