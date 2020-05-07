Special Online Mass is a way of marking Holy Communion for Clonmel schoolchildren

Children in at least one local parish will still be able to mark the day that would have been their First Holy Communion.

This year’s ceremonies have all had to be postponed because of the restrictions.

Fr Michael Toomey is putting on special online masses from Saint Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel and will be using pictures drawn by each student to mark the places on the benches that they would have been sitting.





Speaking to Tipp FM earlier, Fr Toomey says they will eventually get to celebrate properly.

“I can’t give a date until we have a clearer plan from the Government,” said Fr Toomey but he emphasised that a date would be confirmed as soon as they possibly can.