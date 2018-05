Renewed calls have been made for the Government to fast-track plans for the M24 through Tipperary.

The road, which would run from Limerick to Waterford, would see both Tipperary town and Carrick on Suir bypassed.

Both towns, and others along the route of the current N24, experience large volumes of heavy goods vehicles travelling to Rosslare.





Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Dave Shanahan, CEO of Tipperary Chamber of Commerce said currently towns on the route are suffering…