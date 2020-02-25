South Tipp Hospital appeal for ‘genuine emergency’ cases only

Management at South Tipp General Hospital are asking people to only attend the A&E in the case of genuine emergency.

The appeal comes as the Clonmel facility experiences overcrowding this afternoon, with INMO figures stating that 42 people are currently on trolleys there today.

A statement from management asks that people “think about all their care and treatment options” and keep emergency department services for patients who need them most.





The A&E is coming under continuing pressure, and people are asked to consult with a GP or Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance.

Management say that the Emergency Department will assess and treat as a priority any members of the public who are seriously injured or ill, or are worried that their life is at risk.

They also apologise for any inconvenience caused.

INMO figures reveal that there are 552 people being treated on trolleys across the country today, including 57 at University Hospital Limerick.

