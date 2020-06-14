South east pharmaceutical and engineering companies continue to recruit heavily

Pharmaceutical and engineering companies in the south east are continuing to recruit heavily despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Andrew Irish of jobs site ‘sejobs.ie’, says the two industries are standing out in the local business scene in terms of recruitment across Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford, Carlow and Wexford.

CSO figures show that the Irish unemployment rate was 26 percent last month as a result of the lockdown.





Andrew says however that there remain many opportunities in the region.

“There’s definitely vacancies out there, I was kind of unsure as to what was going to happen in the job market, but, there are still people advertising. We have vacancies every day,” Andrew told Tipp FM.