Soaring insurance costs force closure of Clonmel business

A Tipperary business will close its doors at the end of the month due to spiralling insurance costs.

Clonmel based Planet Playground will cease trading after sixteen years as they can no longer sustain the huge increases.

Their premiums have risen by 990% in the last five years – with last year’s policy costing them €60,000.





The excess for every claim is €15,000.

Proprietor of Planet Playground, Brian Gavin says they have been left with no other choice, but to cease trading on February 29th next.