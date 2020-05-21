Slight increase in number of people being referred for cancer tests and treatment

There has been a slight increase in the number of people being referred for cancer tests and treatment.

That’s according to the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme after a massive decline was recorded in the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Denis O’Keeffe is a Consultant Blood Specialist and Clinical Director of Diagnostics in University Hospital Limerick.





Speaking to Tipp FM News, he says it’s important people contact their doctors if they have any symptoms and don’t be afraid to come for hospital appointments.