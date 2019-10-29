Sinn Féin to hold Tipp selection convention this evening

Tipperary Sinn Féin members will gather in Cahir this evening to choose a candidate for the next General Election.

It’s understood just one name will go before delegates at the selection convention.





Sinn Fein won seats in each of the five electoral areas in Tipperary in 2014 but only returned two Councillors in last Mays local elections.

Ciara McCormack – who had been chosen to contest the general election for Sinn Féin at a selection convention in April 2018 – failed to get elected in May. She picked up just 276 first preference votes in the Thurles Municipal District.

Following her poor performance she announced recently that she would not contest tonight’s convention.

It now appears that just one name will be put before delegates in Cahir this evening.

Former Tipperary County Councillor Martin Browne was the only name in the ring when nominations closed last Saturday night.

Cashel based Browne lost his seat in May as did Clonmel’s Catherine Carey – there had been speculation that she too would contest the convention but it’s understood she chose not to put her name forward.

Sinn Féin members will gather in Cahir House Hotel from 7.30 this evening for the selection convention.