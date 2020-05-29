Six more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – No additional cases in Tipperary

Six more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic. The death toll associated with the disease stands at 1,645.

39 new cases of coronavirus have been reported to the Department of Health, bringing the total number of positive tests to 24,876. No additional cases were recorded in Tipperary, the figure remains at 528.

 


The HSE say it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Wednesday 27 May

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 27 May (24,837 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,270 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 404 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,943 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,023 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,464 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,837
Total number hospitalised 3,270
Total number admitted to ICU 404
Total number of deaths 1,382
Total number of healthcare workers 7,943
Number clusters notified 856
Cases associated with clusters 9,845
Median age 48

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,214 57.23
Male 10,589 42.63
Unknown 34 0.14
Total 24,837

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 1 45 0.2
1 – 4 106 0.4
5 – 14 305 1.2
15 – 24 1822 7.3
25 – 34 4176 16.8
35 – 44 4369 17.6
45 – 54 4463 18
55 – 64 3190 12.8
65 – 74 1767 7.1
75 – 84 2252 9.1
85+ 2318 9.3
Unknown 24 0.1

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 40%
Close contact with confirmed case 58%
Travel abroad 2%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 19 0.6
5 – 14 17 0.5
15 – 24 72 2.2
25 – 34 197 6
35 – 44 252 7.7
45 – 54 439 13.4
55 – 64 480 14.7
65 – 74 570 17.4
75 – 84 746 22.8
85+ 476 14.6
Unknown 3 0.1

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 155 0.6
Cavan 833 3.4
Clare 322 1.3
Cork 1464 5.9
Donegal 477 1.9
Dublin 12023 48.4
Galway 476 1.9
Kerry 308 1.2
Kildare 1416 5.7
Kilkenny 337 1.4
Laois 258 1
Leitrim 83 0.3
Limerick 627 2.5
Longford 280 1.1
Louth 759 3.1
Mayo 569 2.3
Meath 793 3.2
Monaghan 504 2
Offaly 478 1.9
Roscommon 320 1.3
Sligo 129 0.5
Tipperary 528 2.1
Waterford 152 0.6
Westmeath 667 2.7
Wexford 216 0.9
Wicklow 663 2.7

