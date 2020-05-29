Six more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – No additional cases in Tipperary

Six more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic. The death toll associated with the disease stands at 1,645.
39 new cases of coronavirus have been reported to the Department of Health, bringing the total number of positive tests to 24,876. No additional cases were recorded in Tipperary, the figure remains at 528.
The HSE say it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases as on Wednesday 27 May
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 27 May (24,837 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,270 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 404 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,943 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,023 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,464 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
|Total number of cases
|24,837
|Total number hospitalised
|3,270
|Total number admitted to ICU
|404
|Total number of deaths
|1,382
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,943
|Number clusters notified
|856
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,845
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 27 May.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,214
|57.23
|Male
|10,589
|42.63
|Unknown
|34
|0.14
|Total
|24,837
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 27 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|45
|0.2
|1 – 4
|106
|0.4
|5 – 14
|305
|1.2
|15 – 24
|1822
|7.3
|25 – 34
|4176
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4369
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4463
|18
|55 – 64
|3190
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1767
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2252
|9.1
|85+
|2318
|9.3
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 27 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|40%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|58%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 27 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|72
|2.2
|25 – 34
|197
|6
|35 – 44
|252
|7.7
|45 – 54
|439
|13.4
|55 – 64
|480
|14.7
|65 – 74
|570
|17.4
|75 – 84
|746
|22.8
|85+
|476
|14.6
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 27 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|155
|0.6
|Cavan
|833
|3.4
|Clare
|322
|1.3
|Cork
|1464
|5.9
|Donegal
|477
|1.9
|Dublin
|12023
|48.4
|Galway
|476
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.2
|Kildare
|1416
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|337
|1.4
|Laois
|258
|1
|Leitrim
|83
|0.3
|Limerick
|627
|2.5
|Longford
|280
|1.1
|Louth
|759
|3.1
|Mayo
|569
|2.3
|Meath
|793
|3.2
|Monaghan
|504
|2
|Offaly
|478
|1.9
|Roscommon
|320
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|528
|2.1
|Waterford
|152
|0.6
|Westmeath
|667
|2.7
|Wexford
|216
|0.9
|Wicklow
|663
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 27 May.