Significant job losses at three Tipperary newspapers

Significant job losses are understood to have been announced at a range of local newspapers, including three in Tipperary.

Iconic Newspaper Group, which owns 20 titles across the country including the Tipperary Star, the Nationalist and Midland Tribune, is laying off much of its staff for six weeks in light of the sudden, sharp decrease in advertising revenue.

Tipp FM understands that just over 60 percent of staff at the Tipperary Star and Nationalist will be temporarily laid off over the next week, from across all office departments.





Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists, Seamus Dooley, is concerned that many of these temporary lay offs may become permanent.

“Certainly we would understand that there has been a mixture of layoffs and some compulsory redundancies, particularly in Limerick where their staff with under two years service have been made redundant.

“I’m also aware of a redundancy in Longford. But certainly, in Offaly and in Tipperary there have been significant layoffs and we would have a grave concern that they may, in time, turn into redundancies.”