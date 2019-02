Tipperary is to get €600,000 for improving rural roads.

Its part of a €10 million fund for the Local Improvement Scheme which covers back roads that help people to access their homes and farms.

The scheme was reintroduced in 2017, and is described as a lifeline for people in rural areas.

Tipperary Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn says there are some slight changes to the scheme this year.