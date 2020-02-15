Sheedy names strong 15 to face Galway

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy has named a strong team to face Galway in the National League tomorrow with 10 of the All Ireland winning team starting.

There are three changes to the starting 15 who faced Cork last time out, with captain Séamus Callanan, John O’Dwyer and Barry Heffernan all getting their first starts of the league campaign.

Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan says it will be a tough dogged affair in Pearse Stadium.





