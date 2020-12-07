Shane Ronayne steps down as Tipperary Ladies Football manager

Shane Ronayne has stepped down from his role as Tipperary Ladies Senior Football manager.

In his statement today, Shane Ronayne announced that he would not be seeking a new term with the Tipperary Ladies Football team after 4 years in charge.

The Mitchelstown native described his time with the team as both enjoyable and successful.





When Ronayne took the job, Tipperary played in the Intermediate grade and were a Division three team in the National League.

Next year, they will play in Division 1 of the league and in the All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Ronayne, who is a PE teacher in Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir, also thanked all those involved in Tipperary Ladies Football, especially the players, saying “I have a huge amount of respect for you all and am eternally grateful for the great days we had as a group.

“I would like to wish all those involved in Tipperary Ladies Football all the very best for the future.”

He also made note to thank both the supporters and the media saying: “A big thank you to all the supporters who travelled around the country to give the team much appreciated encouragement and support.

“A word of thanks too to the media especially Tipp FM and Tipp Midwest for their coverage of Ladies football and the courtesy they always showed me.”

In a statement, Tipperary LGFA thanked Shane for his ‘selfless work and devotion’, as manager of the Senior Intercounty team and for significantly contributing to raising the profile of Ladies Football in Tipperary.

Tipp LGFA Chairperson Lar Roche concluded the statement saying “Shane has shown unbridled passion for success and his determination and attention to detail have reaped just rewards.

“Thank you Shane and we sincerely wish you every success in the future.”