Seven more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – 28 new confirmed cases

A further 7 people with Covid 19 have died and there are 28 new confirmed cases. It brings the death toll here to 1,670 and the total number of cases is 25,163. The confirmed amount of cases in Tipperary remains at 540.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today, Government confirmed Ireland’s progression into Phase Two of Ireland’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business will proceed on Monday 8 June 2020.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,670 deaths reflects this.



**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,163 confirmed cases reflects this.

Cases as on Wednesday 3 June

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 3 June (25,135 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,312 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,046 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,118 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,527 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that totals may change due to the process of validating data.

Total number of cases 25,135 Total number hospitalised 3,312 Total number admitted to ICU 410 Total number of deaths 1,409 Total number of healthcare workers 8,046 Number clusters notified 880 Cases associated with clusters 10,145 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,370 57 Male 10,734 43 Unknown 31 Total 25,135

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 47 0.2 1 – 4 109 0.4 5 – 14 319 1.3 15 – 24 1847 7.4 25 – 34 4211 16.8 35 – 44 4424 17.6 45 – 54 4522 18 55 – 64 3227 12.8 65 – 74 1789 7.1 75 – 84 2273 9 85+ 2342 9.3 Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 39% Close contact with confirmed case 59% Travel abroad 2%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 20 0.6 5 – 14 18 0.5 15 – 24 73 2.2 25 – 34 196 6 35 – 44 257 7.8 45 – 54 443 13.4 55 – 64 488 14.7 65 – 74 580 17.5 75 – 84 753 22.7 85+ 481 14.5 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 169 0.7 Cavan 854 3.4 Clare 369 1.5 Cork 1527 6.1 Donegal 472 1.9 Dublin 12118 48.2 Galway 481 1.9 Kerry 308 1.2 Kildare 1419 5.7 Kilkenny 340 1.4 Laois 260 1 Leitrim 83 0.3 Limerick 582 2.3 Longford 284 1.1 Louth 777 3.1 Mayo 570 2.3 Meath 804 3.2 Monaghan 527 2.1 Offaly 479 1.9 Roscommon 337 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 540 2.2 Waterford 154 0.6 Westmeath 671 2.7 Wexford 213 0.9 Wicklow 668 2.7