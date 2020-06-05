Seven more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – 28 new confirmed cases

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today, Government confirmed Ireland’s progression into Phase Two of Ireland’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business will proceed on Monday 8 June 2020.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,670 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,163 confirmed cases reflects this.
Cases as on Wednesday 3 June
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 3 June (25,135 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,312 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,046 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,118 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,527 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
Hospital statistics
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that totals may change due to the process of validating data.
|Total number of cases
|25,135
|Total number hospitalised
|3,312
|Total number admitted to ICU
|410
|Total number of deaths
|1,409
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,046
|Number clusters notified
|880
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,145
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,370
|57
|Male
|10,734
|43
|Unknown
|31
|Total
|25,135
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|47
|0.2
|1 – 4
|109
|0.4
|5 – 14
|319
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1847
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4211
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4424
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4522
|18
|55 – 64
|3227
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1789
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2273
|9
|85+
|2342
|9.3
|Unknown
|23
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|39%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|59%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|20
|0.6
|5 – 14
|18
|0.5
|15 – 24
|73
|2.2
|25 – 34
|196
|6
|35 – 44
|257
|7.8
|45 – 54
|443
|13.4
|55 – 64
|488
|14.7
|65 – 74
|580
|17.5
|75 – 84
|753
|22.7
|85+
|481
|14.5
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|169
|0.7
|Cavan
|854
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.5
|Cork
|1527
|6.1
|Donegal
|472
|1.9
|Dublin
|12118
|48.2
|Galway
|481
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.2
|Kildare
|1419
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|340
|1.4
|Laois
|260
|1
|Leitrim
|83
|0.3
|Limerick
|582
|2.3
|Longford
|284
|1.1
|Louth
|777
|3.1
|Mayo
|570
|2.3
|Meath
|804
|3.2
|Monaghan
|527
|2.1
|Offaly
|479
|1.9
|Roscommon
|337
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|540
|2.2
|Waterford
|154
|0.6
|Westmeath
|671
|2.7
|Wexford
|213
|0.9
|Wicklow
|668
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 3 June.