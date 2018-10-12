Sensory playground unveiled in Clonmel

Clonmel’s first sensory playground was officially opened at Mulcahy Park yesterday afternoon.

It’s designed to be a fun and safe environment to play for children and adults across all spectrum’s of special needs.

The park employs several methods to enable those with special needs to play and communicate with carers.





The project came to fruition through several community groups around Clonmel all pitching in.

Clonmel Mayor, Richie Molloy attended the opening, he commended the efforts of those involved.