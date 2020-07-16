Senior and intermediate camogie sides find out 2020 Championship opponents

Tipperary’s senior and intermediate camogie sides have found out their opponents for this year’s Liberty Insurance All Ireland Championships.

During the draw at Croke Park, the seniors were drawn into Group 3 with Clare and Dublin in the only three team group.

The top two sides in that group will progress to the All-Ireland quarter finals.





The intermediates were drawn into Group 4 alongside Antrim and Carlow, also in the only three team group.

Only the winners of those groups will progress to the All-Ireland intermediate semi finals.