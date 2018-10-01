Semple Stadium to host Senior Hurling semi-final double header

Clonoulty Rossmore take on Toomevara in the opening game at 2 o’clock next Sunday.

Clonoulty-Rossmore saw Kiladangan by 1-19 to 1-15 in the quarter-finals to earn their place in the last four.

They’ll face Toomevara who beat Drom & Inch 3-15 to 1-20 on Saturday.





That’s followed by the clash of reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields against Nenagh Éire Óg.

Sars needed a last gasp goal to see off Kilruane MacDonaghs in their quarter final on Saturday

Nenagh Éire-Óg manager John Fitzgerald spoke to Tipp FM following their 2-17 to 0-18 point win over Loughmore Castleiney yesterday.