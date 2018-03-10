Second case of Bird Flu in Tipperary

A second case of bird flu has been confirmed in Tipperary.

The H5N6 strain of avian influenza was found in a common buzzard in the Terryglass area on land near Lough Derg.

Last month the same substrain was discovered in a white-tailed eagle in the Premier County .





They are they only two cases in Ireland this year and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is advising flock owners to remain vigilant to the threat of avian influenza and take specific measures to protect their flocks, including minimising access to wild birds by feeding poultry indoors.

It has also pointed out that the risk to human health from both the H5N8 and H5N6 strains of avian influenza is very low.