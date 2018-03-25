Search for missing Tipperary teenager ends in tragedy

Gardai have confirmed that a body recovered from the River Suir this evening is that of missing teenager Elisha Gault.

She had been missing since St Patrick’s night following which an extensive search operation had been launched.





Elisha Gault’s remains were located by Waterford based Rescue 117 in the water at Killowen between Portlaw and Fiddown at around 7pm on Sunday evening and were taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

The search efforts for the 14 year old were coordinated by Superintendent William Leahy of Clonmel Garda Station in consultation with Tipperary Civil Defence, Carrick River Rescue and multiple other rescue services as well as hundreds of volunteers.

In a statement issued last night Gardai thanked all the volunteers and agencies in the search for Elisha.

Messages of condolence have been pouring in on social media since the news broke last night that Elisha’s body had been found.