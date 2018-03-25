Search for missing Tipp teen ends in tragedy

Gardai have confirmed that a body recovered from the River Suir this evening is that of missing teenager Elisha Gault.

Her remains were located by Waterford based Rescue 117 in the water at Killowen between Portlaw and Fiddown at around 7 pm this evening and were taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

The 14 year old disappeared from her home in Carrick on Suir last Saturday night, the 17th of March prompting extensive week long searches.





They were coordinated by Superintent Wlliam Leahy of Clonmel Garda Station in consultation with Tipperary Civil Defence, Carrick River Rescue and multiple other rescue services as well as hundreds of volunteers.

In a statement tonight Gardai would like to thank all the volunteers and search agencies in the search for Elisha and also to the media in their coverage of the appeals for assistance.