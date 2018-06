People in Carrick on Suir and its surrounds are hoping one of their own is €500,000 richer after yesterday’s Daily Million Plus draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Texaco Spar Service Station in John Street, Carrick on Suir yesterday.

The numbers drawn were 9, 13, 20, 21, 29, 32, and the bonus number was 28.





Robert McGee from the National Lottery says it’s been a great week for Tipperary.