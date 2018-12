The former Tipp hurler undertook the gruelling event in the Antarctic in memory of his mother Josie who he lost to suicide in 2000 as an 11-year-old boy.

Running for Josie has raised more than €200,000 which will go to Pieta House and Living Links.

Seamus Hennessy completed the marathon in a time of 7 hours 5 minutes and 33 seconds in 33rd place.





Poland’s Piotr Suchenia was first home in 3.49.18