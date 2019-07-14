Saturday GAA results

Grangemockler-Ballyneale won their first ever county Minor A football title last evening with a 2-11 to 0-11 point win over Thurles Sarsfields.

Sarsfields had enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half but failed to fully capitalise on it, going in at the break leading by only a point, 8 points to 7.

The second half was a tense affair which ultimately swung Grangemockler’s way with the help of , firstly an own goal and then when a Mikey Lyons effort found the net, it left Sarsfields with too much to do.





There were joyous scenes at the final whistle as the Michael Hogan Cup returned to the parish of the man it is named after for the first time.

Coach Jim O’Meara said it took alot to get them there last night

Elsewhere, in Cahir Aherlow Gaels were overcome by Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-5 to 2-15

In the West Tipp minor hurling A final Cappawhite defeated Cashel King Cormacs 2-22 to 3-14 in Sean Treacy Park.

And finally, in adult competition – in Division 1 of the County Football League Moyle Rovers 3.12 Ardfinnan 0.13