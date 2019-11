There is plenty of football action today across the Premier County.

At 2pm in the South Junior B football final in Munroe Kilsheelan take on Killenaule.

While at the same time in the South junior A football semi final Ardfinnan go up against Moyle Rovers

in Ballylooby.





Then later on tonght in the Mid Tipp senior football semi final it’s JK Brackens against Moyne Templetuohy in Templetuohy at 7.30.