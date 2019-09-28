Saturday GAA fixtures

Loughmore and Arravale meet in the County Senior Football quarter final this afternoon.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in Cashel.

There’s a brace of County Intermediate Football quarter-finals in Cahir.





Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers get proceedings underway at 2 o’clock. That’s followed at 3.30 by the meeting of Rockwell Rovers and Moycarkey.

Turning to hurling and Kiladangan face Mullinahone in Clonoulty in the Minor A Hurling semi-final. That throw’s in at 2 o’clock and is followed at 3.30 by Drom & Inch against Knockavilla.

Meanwhile Templetuohy is the venue for the County Minor B hurling semi final between Borrisoleigh and Killenaule. That gets underway at midday.