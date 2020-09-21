Sam Bennett’s grandad shares happy memories of his first bike

Celebrations are no doubt continuing in Carrick on Suir in the wake of Sam Bennetts victory in yesterday’s final stage of the Tour de France.

The 29 year old became the first Irish rider to take the Green Jersey of the Points Classification winner since Sean Kelly in 1989.

There were emotional scenes not just in Paris but in Carrick and also in Clonmel where Sam’s grandfather Pat Cashin was glued to the television for the final day of the three week tour.





Tipp FM’s MaryAnn Vaughan was there and spoke to Pat about the first bike Sam ever got.

“We bought it for him for Christmas and ‘twas his first time in Ireland because he had come over from Belgium. He was actually born in Belgium and they came over to live here in Clonmel.”

“So that Christmas we decided to buy him a tricycle and I put the phone up to his ear and I said tell ‘Santa Claus what you want for Christmas’. I’m thrilled to bits – can’t wait to see him now.”

Listen back to the full interview here:

