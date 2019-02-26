Ross Outram trial continues

A court’s heard a man on trial for murdering an elderly retired farmer in Waterford claimed he had taken up to 60 xanax tablets on the day in question.

28 year old Ross Outram of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel, Tipperary denies murdering Paddy Lyons in Ballysaggart two years ago.

The court’s already heard the body of 90 year old Paddy Lyons was found in a chair in his kitchen at his home in Ballysaggart in February 2017.





He had a gash on his head and there was blood at the scene.

28 year old Ross Outram was arrested a few days later.

The jury’s heard he said that on the day in question he had taken up to 60 xanax tablets which he gotten from the internet.

He said he believed he acted the way he did because of the drugs he had taken and he has no memory of the incident.

An expert in pharmaceuticals has told the jury it’s unclear what was in the tablets if they were from the internet.

He agreed adverse behaviour can be caused if someone takes a high dose of xanax and has a tolerance to it.

But he also pointed out, there would be a withdrawal affect from the Xanax which he said the accused man didn’t display in his garda interviews.

He told the jury there’s no proof Ross Outram took Xanax.