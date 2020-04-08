Roscrea school provides healthcare staff with more than 250 homemade protective masks

A Roscrea school has already supplied local healthcare staff with over 250 homemade protective masks.

Staff at Coláiste Phobal in Roscrea are working alongside ETB colleagues in CTI Clonmel and St Ailbe’s in Tipp Town to create this personal protective equipment using on-site equipment.

Teacher Diarmuid Haugh says they’re hoping to have 1500 ready by the end of this week once further raw materials arrive on-site.





Speaking to Tipp FM News, he’s been explaining where the completed masks have gone so far:

“We’ve delivered to some of the nursing homes in Roscrea. We’ve delivered to the fire service here in Roscrea and the ambulance service. And there’s a delivery just gone there to Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

“At the moment, I’ve got about 250 gone out and I’m just waiting on more materials for the face shields and I’ll get another 300 ready to go.”