Roscrea resident offers up part of accommodation to healthcare workers worried to go home after shifts

With recommendations that healthcare workers shouldn’t live together in shared accommodation during the Covid-19 pandemic a Roscrea resident has offered to help out.

They have a two-bed self contained annex attached to their house which is normally rented through Airbnb.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Corli Madden said this is not possible at present due to the coronavirus:





“You need such close contact with the people that you host. I mean, you’re on call all the time, you speak to them, you help them with directions and everything else.

“At the moment, that just wouldn’t be safe.

“We were thinking yesterday morning, it would be really good if we could open the property up for people who can’t go home because they’re worried about this COVID and worried that they could give it to their friends and family.”