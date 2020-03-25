Roscrea principal says they will continue to prepare for State Exams despite ongoing uncertainty

A Roscrea principal is urging students to listen to trusted news sources about updates on when this year’s state exams will be held.

Principal of Coláiste Phobal, Michael O’Connor, says that preparations will continue towards starting exams on June 3rd, which the Education Minister said yesterday was still the Department’s aim.

Teachers have been continuing to prepare and correct student’s work via online means as schools buildings remain closed.

Mr O’Connor says they will continue to work with students towards a June start date for Leaving and Junior Cert exams:

“The Taoiseach announced the extension of the school closures until April 19th, and that’s as much as we know at the minute.

“If that’s the case, then we have a six-week term if we’re back on April 20th until the end of the school year and the State exams continue.

“That’s as much as we know at this moment in time. We have seen, however, the dates change and that things change quite rapidly in this situation.”