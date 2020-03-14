Roscrea Pieta House service to be reduced to two days per week

The Pieta House service in Roscrea is being reduced to two days per week.

The charity which offers free advice to people in suicidal distress opened as a six-day per week service in 2013, but currently runs for three days per week.

Pieta House have been asked by Tipp FM to provide a spokesperson for further details, and replied with a statement saying the service will continue in Roscrea on a two-day per week basis.





Chair of Roscrea Community Development Council, John Lupton, says there are no confirmed details on why this cut has been made.

Pieta House can be contacted on 1800 247 247.