Ronayne: ‘Lambert was a fantastic captain and great leader’

“A great leader and role model” is how Shane Ronayne describes Samantha Lambert following her retirement from inter-county football.

The former Tipperary ladies football manager also managed Lambert at school level and college level, making her captain in each side.

The Ardfinnan clubwoman led the Premier to two All-Ireland intermediate titles in 2017 and 2019.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Lambert’s former manager describes her as an inspirational leader:

“She was my first choice, unanimous choice to be captain of the team because of the type of player she was.

“She was so tenacious and so driven and wouldn’t accept second best and wanted high standards all the time.

“Samantha was very driven and I suppose that made her stand out and she was a great leader and inspired a lot of the players all the time.

“She just was a fantastic captain and a great role model for all the girls.”