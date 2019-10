Traders across Tipperary Town are facing further disruptions with the extension of the N24 roadworks.

The works which started last February were originally due to finish in September before being pushed out to the end of October.

It’s emerged this week that they will now not be finished until November 4th.





Local businesswoman and County Councillor Annemarie Ryan told Tipp FM’s Sandra Quinn that the human cost of these roadworks is hard to quantify.