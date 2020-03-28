REVEALED: Full list of businesses that can remain open

The government has decided that everyone should stay at home until 12 April 2020, except for the following situations:

to travel to and from work, or for purposes of work, only where the work is an essential health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home

to shop for essential food, beverage and household goods or collect a meal

to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products

for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people

to take brief individual physical exercise within 2 kilometres of your home, which may include children from your household, as long as you adhere to strict 2 metre physical distancing

for farming purposes, that is food production or care of animals

As stated in previous guidance, all employees should work remotely from home if at all possible.

The purpose of this document is to provide guidance to employers and employees as to what constitutes an essential service where workers cannot work from home and have no option but to travel to work.

In addition, workers in the categories of essential services set out in the attached appendix are permitted to travel to work, subject to compliance with the guidance below.

If you carry out an activity that is necessary for the continued provision of an essential service by another organisation or you are part of an essential supply chain, you should continue to carry out that activity. To the maximum extent possible, that should be done remotely.

The government also recognises that many companies in Ireland are critical to global supply chains that are responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and many companies also perform critical global roles in other aspects of medicine, as well as security, cyber, cloud and data centre infrastructure. It is intended that these essential global roles are encompassed within this national guidance.

What employers should do

refer to this guidance to decide whether your organisation is providing an essential service; it is not necessary to seek official authorisation

if you are providing an essential service, you should identify those employees (including sub-contractors and so on) who are essential to the provision of that service and notify them. This can be done by category of employee or by individual; it could include all employees of the organisation

if you are providing an essential service, latest public health guidance should be followed at all times

What employees should do

if your employer notifies you that you are an essential employee, or that you belong to a category of essential employees, you are permitted to travel to and from work

when travelling to and from work, you should at all times bring with you either a work identification or a letter from your employer indicating that you are an essential employee, as well as one other form of identification

If you are self-employed, a farmer or agricultural worker, or a member of the clergy, you should carry one form of identification with you at all times

If you are a volunteer who is working as part of the national community response, you are permitted to travel for that purpose, for example, if you are delivering food, supplies or medicine to a person who is cocooned or vulnerable. The Local Government emergency response teams will co-ordinate that response at local level.

Business Continuity and Resilience

All organisations who provide essential services should have business continuity and resilience plans in place. This should take account of the possibility that key workers or key facilities may be impacted by COVID-19.

Non Essential Services

If you are not engaged in the provision of essential services, then you are not permitted to travel to and from work until 12 April 2020.

There will be a grace period until 6pm on Monday 30 March for people who need to make necessary arrangements to wind down their activities in an orderly way. This should however be done in a way that minimises travel and personal interaction as much as possible.

In exceptional circumstances, it is accepted that some extra time will be needed for a wind down of activity, or necessary for a site to continue to operate at a reduced level of activity, for example in complex manufacturing processes or very large construction projects.

Review

This Guidance will be kept under ongoing review, and will be updated as required.

Services provided in the following areas are considered to be essential.

Agriculture and Fishing

farmers

farm labourers

farm relief service workers

others involved directly or indirectly in crop and animal production and related activities (including veterinary services), and workers involved in fishing

Manufacturing

the manufacture of food and beverage products

the manufacture of prepared animal feeds

the manufacture of work-wear apparel or footwear

the manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard and wood

the printing and reproduction of newspapers and other media services

the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products

the manufacturing of alumina; chemicals and chemical products

the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

the manufacture of products necessary for the supply chain of essential services; computer, electronic and optical products including semi-conductors; electrical equipment, machinery and other equipment (including agricultural and forestry machinery); medical devices; and medical and dental equipment and supplies

Repair and installation of Machinery and Equipment

the supply, repair and installation of machinery and equipment and industrial machinery and equipment for essential services

Electricity, Gas and Water

electric power generation, transmission and distribution

extraction and distribution of gas

water collection, treatment and supply

sewerage; waste collection, remediation activities and other waste management treatment and disposal activities

Construction

essential health and related projects relevant to the COVID-19 crisis, and supplies necessary for such projects

repair/construction of critical road and utility infrastructure

delivery of emergency services to businesses and homes on an emergency call-out basis in areas such as electrical, plumbing, glazing and roofing

Wholesale and Retail Trade

retail services in accordance with the separate “Updated Essential Retail Outlets” list

wholesale and distribution services necessary for the sale of food, beverages, fuel, medicines, medical products and devices and essential household products; takeaways and food delivery services

Transport Storage and Communication

land transport (for example, bus, rail and taxi services)

road, rail, sea and air freight

sea and air passenger services; ports and airports

warehousing and support activities for transportation including cargo-handling; postal and courier activities; network control and critical maintenance (including roads); and safety related functions

Accommodation and Food Services

hotels or similar providing essential accommodation (including homeless, direct provision and related services)

food and beverage service activities in accordance with the separate essential retail outlets list or for supply to a business engaged in an essential service

Information and Communications

the publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals as well as video, television programme production, sound recording, radio and television broadcasting; wired and satellite and telecommunications activities; internet and cloud providers; data centres and related services

Financial and legal activities

banking and financial services (including banks, credit unions and post offices)

accountancy, legal and insurance services necessary to support essential services and vulnerable people

Professional, Scientific and Technical activities

engineering, technical testing activities and analysis

scientific research and development activities

regulation, inspection and certification services necessary to support essential services

Rental and Leasing Activities

rental and lease of cars

light motor vehicles and trucks necessary to support the provision of essential services

Administrative and Support Services

Where necessary to support other essential services:

employment placement and human resources associated with the recruitment and deployment of workers

security activities to assist in the delivery of essential services and the securing of premises closed to the public

cleaning of buildings and industrial cleaning activities; business support activities which are necessary to support essential services included on this list; payroll and payment services necessary for the operation of businesses; data processing, hosting and related activities

Public Administration and Defence

Public administration activities necessary to support essential services and provision of social protection benefits (including Civil Service and Local Government):

An Garda Siochana, Garda Staff and the Garda Reserve

public order, safety, fire service and ambulance activities

the Defence Forces

emergency call answering service to ensure administration of justice

Prison services and Child Detention services

cyber-security

regulatory processes and certification required to ensure supply chains, food, medicine and general process safety

operation of botanical gardens, parks, forests and nature reserves

funeral services

religious personnel

office-holders and public representatives

Human health and social work activities

hospital services

paramedical and essential therapy activities

public health activities (including all those deployed to contract tracing and COVID-19 testing services)

laboratory services

drug treatment and addiction services

hospice services

pharmacy services

primary care, general and specialist medical practice activities provided by public and private providers

emergency dental practice activities

blood donation service

residential care activities (including nursing care, mental health and substance abuse, elderly and persons with disabilities, children’s residential services)

homecare home help and other community services

social work and social care activities (including disability services, mental health, child protection and welfare, domestic, sexual and gender based violence, homeless services including outreach)

ambulance/pre-hospital emergency care services

minor injury units

maternity services

health, social work, environmental, food safety regulatory activities

Community/Voluntary Services