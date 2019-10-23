residents of the village of Boherlahan are calling for speed control measures to be put in place

Following two near misses in the past week, residents of the village of Boherlahan between Thurles and Cashel, are calling for speed control measures to be put in place.

The council carried out a speed survey and found that the average speed of road users was 69km per hour, well in excess of the 50km speed limit.

Road markings near the school will be redone and the pedestrian crossing lights will be upgraded, but the council are also looking into the possibility of a ramp or speed control design to combat the issue.





Speaking at a local authority meeting this week, Fianna Fail councillor Roger Kennedy said that parents are worried about the safety of their children, as motorists are speeding in the areas near the school and hurling field.