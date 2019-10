Following a HIQA visit, a residential service in Tipperary was found to be non-compliant in four areas.

RehabCare in Nenagh is home to five adults with intellectual disabilities and a mental health diagnosis.

The centre committed to reducing the number of residents by the end of May, but when HIQA carried out an unanncouned inspection in June, they still had not taken the appropriate action.





Other non-compliance issues were in relation to risk management and safety.