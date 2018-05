Counting of Tipperary votes in the 36th Ammendment of the Constitution is underway at the counting centre in Thurles

Two Exit Polls on Repeal The Eight indicate a 68% favour of Yes & 30% plus No

In Tipperary voting was brisk for most of the day with some polling stations like New Inn & Holycross recording a 68% turnout.





There will be updates throughout the day here on Tipp FM from the count centre.