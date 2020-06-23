Rates bill leads to local business remaining closed

A Clonmel based business owner will not be reopening next week as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

Michael Brazil of Brazils Café Bar in Irishtown says social distancing guidelines are part of the reason behind the decision.

However speaking on Tipp Today he said the main reason he won’t be opening on Monday is the rates bill he’s received.





“Rates are basically a licence to trade on your premises. So I give them x amount of money and they allow me to trade, that’s fair enough.”

“But the government stopped me from trading since the 16th of March – so therefore my point is how can they expect me to pay rates for the three months we’ve been closed when I’ve had no income and not only that my rates have been nearly trebled for this year.”

Listen Back to Michael’s interview on Tipp Today: