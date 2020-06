Tipperary could still play host to this years Rás Tailteann.

The 5 day international stage race was due to happen this week with the opening day’s action set to reach a conclusion in Horse & Jockey last Wednesday.

However the Covid-19 lockdown put paid to those plans.





This week the organisers have issued a statement saying that they are still hopeful of holding the event this year.

Route Designer Ger Campbell told Tipp FM it could still go ahead in September