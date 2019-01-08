Radio Kerry Holdings to acquire Tipp FM and Clare FM

Tipp FM is set to be sold.

The Board of Clare Community Radio Holdings Ltd., operators of Clare FM and owners of a controlling interest in Tipp FM, has approved an offer from Radio Kerry Holdings to acquire the two stations.

This deal, for an undisclosed sum, sees the parent company of Radio Kerry acquire Clare Community Radio Holdings, the owners of Clare FM and of a significant stake in Tipp FM which it had bought in 2013.

In a joint statement, the companies say this deal will facilitate the consolidation of resources to underpin the future of the stations, and says they will retain their individual integrity serving their respective counties.

The Board of Clare FM are recommending acceptance of the offer to their shareholders, whose approval is needed, along with that of regulators.

Liam O’Shea, Managing Director of Tipp FM, says the offer will provide stability to grow the already successful stations, and Radio Kerry Chairman Tim O’Keeffe has said the management team at Radio Kerry share objectives with Tipp FM & Clare FM and that it will strengthen and secure the future of all stations.

Tipp FM was established in 1989 and has been the recipient of several major broadcasting awards.

Radio Kerry was established in 1990, and also owns Shannonside and Northern Sound, which broadcasts to Longford, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

