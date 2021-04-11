Rachael Blackmore is overwhelming favourite for RTÉ Sportsperson of the year award

Rachael Blackmore is is now the overwhelming favourite to be named the RTE Sportsperson the year Award.

Following her Cheltenham successes, the Killenaule native was at odds of 1-to-6 to win the award.

However, after yesterday’s historic win in the Aintree Grand National, Rachael is now at odds of 1-to-100 to receive the award.





She would become the first Tipperary person to win the award.

Speaking after the win onboard Minella Times, Rachael says she’s always dreamt of winning the iconic event:

“It’s the race that captures every child’s imagination and I was no different.

“As I started riding as a jockey, I never even thought I’d get to ride in the National let alone come home in front in it, it’s just incredible.”