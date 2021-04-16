Quarter-final matchups for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment revealed

16 has become 8, as the quarter-final draw has been made for the battle to find out Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

The first tie is an all-GAA affair with the 2020 Munster Football Final up against Jimmy Finn and the 1951 Tipperary hurler’s ‘3 in a row’.

Another Munster final features in the second quarter-final tie, this time it’s the 1987 Munster hurling final battling it out with Sam Bennett’s green jersey win at the Tour de France in 2020.





Rachael Blackmore’s 2021 Cheltenham festival will have to get by Colman Kennedy’s goal in the 2011 All-Ireland Minor Football Final.

While the last quarter-final pairing sees two iconic Munster Final goals go head-to-head as Nicky English’s kicked goal in the drawn 1987 Munster Final is against Aiden Ryan’s goal in the 1991 final.

Voting is now open on the Tipp FM website.

Quarter-Final draw:

A: Munster Football Final 2020 v Jimmy Finn 1951

B: Munster Final 1987 v Sam Bennett 2020

C: Rachael Blackmore 2021 v Colman Kennedy 2011

D: Nicky English 1987 v Aidan Ryan 1991

Semi-Final draw:

Winners of QF A vs winners of QF B

Winners of QF C vs winners of QF D